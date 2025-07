This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tesco has announced a new store in Galway as part of a €40m investment into new locations nationwide.

But the retail giant is remaining tight-lipped as to where in Galway the new store might be – or if it’ll be a full supermarket or a Tesco express.

Over the next 12 months, it plans to open 10 new stores here, creating 400 new jobs.

Tesco currently has 10 Galway stores – mostly in the city and outskirts, as well as in Athenry and Inverin.