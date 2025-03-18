Terryland Forest Park shortlisted for prestigious RDS Forestry Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The urban gem that is Terryland Forest Park, on the east side of the city, has been shortlisted in the RDS Forestry Awards.
The awards, which will be presented next month, are designed to recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted Climate-Smart Agricultural practices on their properties.
These practices include sound commercial management, environmental protection, and biodiversity.
The twin goals of promoting the economic and environmental benefits of good forestry and farming are fundamental to what the RDS hopes to achieve through its agriculture and rural affairs programme.
The awards will take place on Thursday, April 10, as part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival in the RDS in Dublin.
Terryland Forest Park has been shortlisted in the Community Woodland Award Category.
These awards are designed to encourage and reward projects involving the communal ownership and management of forests and woodlands which have been established and managed in a sustainable way, benefitting the local economy and environment.
Officially known as the ‘Lungs of the City’, Terryland Forest Park is a 70-hectare forest project managed by the Tuatha of Terryland Forest Park.
This voluntary group ensures that it achieves its original objectives of becoming a people’s park, carbon sink, wildlife sanctuary, an outdoor classroom and a repository and practice of living heritage.
The ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival, which takes place over two days in the RDS in Ballsbridge, is being delivered as one of the RDS Foundation social impact programmes.
A series of talks and panel discussions will focus on the latest advancements and challenges in areas such as land use, forestry and the bioeconomy.
The broad programme will also explore topics such as decarbonising construction, how to use the arts to engage with environmental societal change and primary science education.
The full programme for the event will be announced in mid-March.
Pictured: Honoured…Brendan Speedie Smith (right) and Terryland Forest Park volunteers.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway schools and education centre recognised for LGBTQ+ work
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway schools and one education centre has been ...
Success for Connemara students in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s enterprise competition
Three emerging enterprises have jointly won the Galway regional final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta...
Former Minister Ciaran Cannon joins Alison as Vice-President of Global Affairs
Alison – the global online educator headquartered in Galway – has announced the appointment of fo...
Roadworks to get underway tomorrow on the N67 at Clarinbridge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoadworks are set to get underway on the N67 in Clari...
Croí announces PhD Scholarships to Support Research into Stroke Prevention and Recovery
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCroí, the heart and stroke charity, has unveiled plan...
UG-led team charts extent of oil spill damage in Niger Delta in Nigeria
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn international research team led by the University ...
Arts Festival founder and Saw Doctors manager on a lifetime at the coalface of Galway’s art and culture
His story is a microcosm of Galway’s own growth into Ireland’s arts and culture capital – but whe...
Inis Oírr exhibition highlights new initiative to give youth its creative head
The fruits of a new initiative to facilitate children and young people to achieve their creative ...
Local bar is back in business – and bucking the trend for rural pubs
Around 200 people joined in the celebrations last Saturday week at the official re-opening of Bra...