Terryland Forest Park shortlisted for prestigious RDS Forestry Awards

The urban gem that is Terryland Forest Park, on the east side of the city, has been shortlisted in the RDS Forestry Awards.

The awards, which will be presented next month, are designed to recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted Climate-Smart Agricultural practices on their properties.

These practices include sound commercial management, environmental protection, and biodiversity.

The twin goals of promoting the economic and environmental benefits of good forestry and farming are fundamental to what the RDS hopes to achieve through its agriculture and rural affairs programme.

The awards will take place on Thursday, April 10, as part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival in the RDS in Dublin.

Terryland Forest Park has been shortlisted in the Community Woodland Award Category.

These awards are designed to encourage and reward projects involving the communal ownership and management of forests and woodlands which have been established and managed in a sustainable way, benefitting the local economy and environment.

Officially known as the ‘Lungs of the City’, Terryland Forest Park is a 70-hectare forest project managed by the Tuatha of Terryland Forest Park.

This voluntary group ensures that it achieves its original objectives of becoming a people’s park, carbon sink, wildlife sanctuary, an outdoor classroom and a repository and practice of living heritage.

The ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival, which takes place over two days in the RDS in Ballsbridge, is being delivered as one of the RDS Foundation social impact programmes.

A series of talks and panel discussions will focus on the latest advancements and challenges in areas such as land use, forestry and the bioeconomy.

The broad programme will also explore topics such as decarbonising construction, how to use the arts to engage with environmental societal change and primary science education.

The full programme for the event will be announced in mid-March.

Pictured: Honoured…Brendan Speedie Smith (right) and Terryland Forest Park volunteers.