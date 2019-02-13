Terms of reference set for DNA sampling at former Mother and Baby Home at Tuam

It comes as Tuam Home Survivors Network has called on the government to press ahead with the sampling as many survivors are ageing or have health issues

The terms of reference have been set for an examination of legal options regarding DNA sampling in connection with the former Mother and Baby Home at Tuam.

The purpose of collecting samples would be to compare against any DNA profiles which may be generated from the juvenile human remains found at the site and, if possible, to make positive identifications.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, requested Dr Geoffrey Shannon to consider what actions may be possible under existing laws following a call from the Tuam Home Survivors’ Network.

The terms of reference set out to collect biological samples for comparison purposes.

It will also examine the extent to which any relevant family rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights might apply.

Finally, the terms also set out to how best to ensure that the rights of those who wish to give biological samples could be safeguarded in respect of sensitive personal data and informed consent.

