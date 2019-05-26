Tenth Count Athenry Oranmore LEA: Former Mayor makes stunning comeback

The seven seats in the Athenry Oranmore area have been filled.
Former County Mayor Liam Carroll from Oranmore makes a dramatic return to Galway County Council having lost his seat back in 2014
He along with fellow Fine Gael colleague David Collins from Turloughmore and Athenry’s Shelly Herterich Quinn have joined James Charity (Ind), Albert Dolan (FF), Jim Cuddy (Ind) and Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) who were all elected earlier.
The candidate to lose out is Claregalway’s Josette Farrell who ran as an independent for the second successive election without success.
Liam Carroll said that he was delighted to be back in Galway County Council despite the Oranmore area having been split in two with part of it going into the Gort-Kinvara area, which he totally disagreed with.
Carroll was first elected in 2009 and held the position of County Mayor in 2014.
Albert Dolan, David Collins and Shelly Herterich Quinn are elected to the Council for the first time.
Athenry-Oranmore LEA
Total electorate 23,796
Seats 7
Total poll 12,717
Invalid votes 202
Total valid poll 12,515
Quota 1,565
First count
James Charity (Ind) 1,792
Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,226
David Collins (FG) 1,163
Liam Carroll (FG) 885
Michael Hannon (FF) 753
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745
Helen Jennings (FG) 734
Josette Farrell (Ind) 647
Louis O’Hara (SF) 507
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497
Marian Spellman (Lab) 206
Amanda McManus (Ren) 183
Charity and Dolan elected
Second count
(Distribution of Charity’s surplus)
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,530
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,235
David Collins (FG) 1,182
Liam Carroll (FG) 899
Michael Hannon (FF) 785
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 750
Helen Jennings (FG) 738
Josette Farrell (Ind) 664
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 528
Louis O’Hara (SF) 519
Marian Spellman (Lab) 213
Amanda McManus (Ren) 187
Third count
(Distribution of Dolan’s surplus)
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,540
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,253
David Collins (FG) 1,203
Liam Carroll (FG) 904
Michael Hannon (FF) 810
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 788
Helen Jennings (FG) 749
Josette Farrell (Ind) 667
Louis O’Hara (SF) 535
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 532
Marian Spellman (Lab) 216
Amanda McManus (Ren) 188
McManus and Spellman eliminated
Fourth count
(Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes)
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,630
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,280
David Collins (FG) 1,216
Liam Carroll (FG) 926
Michael Hannon (FF) 820
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 820
Helen Jennings (FG) 792
Josette Farrell (Ind) 696
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 591
Louis O’Hara (SF) 555
Cuddy elected
Fifth count
(Distribution of Cuddy’s surplus)
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,289
David Collins (FG) 1,219
Liam Carroll (FG) 926
Michael Hannon (FF) 830
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 824
Helen Jennings (FG) 793
Josette Farrell (Ind) 710
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 595
Louis O’Hara (SF) 556
O’Hara eliminated
Sixth count
(Distribution of O’Hara’s votes)
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) +129 1,418
David Collins (FG) +31 1,250
Liam Carroll (FG) +23 956
Michael Hannon (FF) +23 853
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +49 853
Helen Jennings (FG) +49 842
Josette Farrell (Ind) +40 750
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +84 679
Keavey eliminated
Seventh count
(Distribution of Keavey’s votes)
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,512
David Collins (FG) 1,295
Liam Carroll (FG) 1,003
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 916
Helen Jennings (FG) 910
Josette Farrell (Ind) 886
Michael Hannon (FF) 864
Hannon eliminated
Eighth count
(Distribution of Hannon’s votes)
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) (+35) 1,547
David Collins (FG) (+118) 1,413
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) (+225) 1,141
Josette Farrell (Ind) (+219) 1,105
Liam Carroll (FG) (+38) 1,041
Helen Jennings (FG) (+23) 933
Jennings eliminated
Ninth count
(Distribution of Jennings’ votes)
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) (+253) 1,800
David Collins (FG) (+147) 1,560
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) (+185) 1,326
Liam Carroll (FG) (+145) 1,186
Josette Farrell (Ind) (+33) 1,138
Cronnelly elected
Tenth count
(Distribution of Cronnelly’s surplus)
David Collins (FG) (+36) 1,596
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) (+78) 1,404
Liam Carroll (FG) (+38) 1,224
Josette Farrell (Ind) (+10) 1,148
David Collins elected; Shelly Herterich Quinn and Liam Carroll elected without reaching the quota.