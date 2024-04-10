There are tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala and Elphin.

According to a statement delivered at Mass in Tuam Cathedral today, this would mean just one bishop for the six areas.





Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy is the new Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Killala.

The appointment has been made due to the retirement of the current Bishop of Killala John Fleming, after 22 years.

Bishop Fleming has wished Archbishop Duffy well with the additional pastoral responsibility.

The announcement was made in a letter from Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Montemayor read at mass today in Tuam Cathedral.

The letter also said that Bishop Kevin Doran is being appointed Apostolic Administrator in the Diocese of Achonry, in addition to his responsibilities as Bishop of Elphin.

This is due to the reassignment of Bishop Paul Dempsey as Auxiliary Bishop in the Archdiocese of Dublin.

The letter goes on to state that in due time, the present Dioceses of Tuam and Killala on the one hand, and Elphin and Achonry on the other, may be governed by one Bishop.

It concludes that if this process evolves still further, the diocese of Galway and Clonfert may be brought in.

This would mean that Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala and Elphin would have just one Bishop.

The Apostolic Nuncio says with pooled resources and combined endeavours, they can look to the future with hope and confidence.

