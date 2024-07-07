Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appointment of an Architect Led Multidisciplinary design team for the Lombard Street Rejuvenation project has now been prepared.
The plans will see an extension of the Saturday market into Mainguard Street and a more pedestrian-friendly environment for all road users.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Speaking yesterday evening, Councillor Hoare said that it is a welcome and positive development.
The post Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ciaran Cannon urges Taoiseach to act “swiftly and decisively” on reform of RSA
Galway East TD Ciaran is urging Taoiseach Simon Harris to act “swiftly and decisively”...
Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration
Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of h...
East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford
A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager f...
Hardy swimmers raise funds for charities they hope they’ll never need
Close on 150 hardy swimmers took to Galway Bay at the weekend to raise money for two organisers w...
New chair makes transport improvements top priority
Loughrea Municipal District’s new Cathaoirleach said improved transport for the area would top he...
Galway ensemble’s historical love song
The Half Room – an emerging ensemble featuring renowned singers Pauline Scanlon and Nicola Joyce ...
Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.
Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has said she’s d...
Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border
Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trai...
Friends of popular Galway city man organise another bay walk in his memory
A CHARITY fundraising walk this weekend along one of the most stunning landscapes overlooking Gal...