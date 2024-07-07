  • Services

Services

Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project

Published:

Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project
Share story:

Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appointment of an Architect Led Multidisciplinary design team for the Lombard Street Rejuvenation project has now been prepared.

The plans will see an extension of the Saturday market into Mainguard Street and a more pedestrian-friendly environment for all road users.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Speaking yesterday evening, Councillor Hoare said that it is a welcome and positive development.

The post Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Ciaran Cannon urges Taoiseach to act “swiftly and decisively” on reform of RSA

Galway East TD Ciaran is urging Taoiseach Simon Harris to act “swiftly and decisively”...

no_space
Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration

Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of h...

no_space
East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford

A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager f...

no_space
Hardy swimmers raise funds for charities they hope they’ll never need

Close on 150 hardy swimmers took to Galway Bay at the weekend to raise money for two organisers w...

no_space
New chair makes transport improvements top priority

Loughrea Municipal District’s new Cathaoirleach said improved transport for the area would top he...

no_space
Galway ensemble’s historical love song

The Half Room – an emerging ensemble featuring renowned singers Pauline Scanlon and Nicola Joyce ...

no_space
Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.

Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has said she’s d...

no_space
Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border

Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trai...

no_space
Friends of popular Galway city man organise another bay walk in his memory

A CHARITY fundraising walk this weekend along one of the most stunning landscapes overlooking Gal...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up