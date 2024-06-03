Ten Galway start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2023

Ten start-up companies based in Galway have been supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2023.

Those companies are part of a group of over a hundred nationwide to benefit by a €24 million investment by Enterprise Ireland.





The Galway companies are based in areas such as Tuam and Loughrea, with some in the city, including several based at ATU and the University of Galway.

