Ten dogs died at Galway greyhound track this year

Newly released figures show that 10 dogs died as a result of racing at Galway Greyhound Stadium in the first eight months of this year – already more than the total number that died at the College Road venue last year.

The data, provided by commercial State body, Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ), shows that 12 dogs were injured at the track up to the end of August – nine of those were euthanised by a track vet, and one of the dogs died as a result of a broken neck during a race in February.

They were among 242 greyhounds that were injured in races nationwide between January and August, 138 of which became fatalities – figures described as “sickening” by Greyhound Action Ireland.

This data was released in response to a parliamentary question from Dublin-based People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, but the Irish Council Against Blood Sports said these numbers did not represent the full scale of deaths in the sport.

“There is no requirement for vets to be present at trials. Greyhound Racing Ireland has stated in the past that ‘a veterinary surgeon is not on duty for official trials or unofficial trials, but the contact details of nearby veterinary clinics are posted in the weigh-room of each of the Greyhound Racing Ireland licensed stadia’. This means prolonged suffering for injured greyhounds who are transported away from tracks before they receive treatment.

“The deaths at tracks are only the tip of the iceberg. Many more are killed out of sight,” said a statement from the group.

In response to a query from the Galway City Tribune, a spokesperson for Galway Greyhound Stadium said while it was “regrettable that there were some fatalities”.

Some 3,460 greyhounds raced at the track between January and September and “over 99.7% of the starters completed their races,” they said.

“All injured dogs are attended to by a veterinary surgeon at the track. Depending on the injury, putting the dog to sleep is sometimes the most humane option,” said the spokesperson.

When asked why there had been 10 fatalities in eight months of 2025, compared to seven in total last year, they said: “There are always slight variations in the number of fatalities from year to year, especially when the percentages are extremely low.

“All active dogs are liable to suffer injury whether at play or as a result of accidents, such as car accidents. However, only injuries suffered by greyhounds are documented. Greyhounds are among the best cared for of all breeds.”

Last year, Rásaíocht Con Éireann conducted over 2,000 mainly unannounced welfare inspections on greyhound premises and 95% of those inspections were found to be fully compliant; a further 3.8% were satisfactory with advisory recommendations; less than 1% required the intervention of an officer where a direction to carry improvements was given, the statement concluded.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports reiterated long-standing calls for the Government to cease funding greyhound. Last week, in Budget 2026, the Government allocated almost €20 million to Greyhound Racing Ireland.

“How many more dogs have to suffer and die before the Irish Government stops the funding that is propping up greyhound racing?

“Since 2001, Greyhound Racing Ireland has received €366,986,146 in funding, including €18.2 million for 2023, €19 million for 2024 and €19.82 million for 2025. This is unacceptable and must be stopped,” said the campaign group.