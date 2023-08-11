  • Services

Temporary road closures tomorrow evening for sold out Streets of Galway 8k race

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roads right across Galway city centre will be closed tomorrow evening for the annual Streets of Galway 8k race.

Three thousand runners are set to take part in the sold out race, organised by Galway City Harriers and sponsored by the Galway Clinic.

Galway City Council are warning drivers in advance of the temporary road closures from 7-9PM tomorrow.

The 8k route sees runners pass many of Galway city’s most popular sites, meaning some of the busiest roads will be closed for the duration of the race.

The route starts at GTI, with runners passing the likes of Spanish Arch, the Cathedral and the University of Galway.

After a trip around Salthill, runners will brace themselves for the fast section into the finish at the Claddagh.

The roads that form the route are Fr Griffin Rd, Merchants Rd, Eglington Street, University Rd, St Mary’s Rd, Lower Salthill, Dr Mannix Rd, Rockbarton Rd, the Prom, Grattan Rd and Frenchville.

