Temporary closure of R353 Ballyshrule at Cappagh tomorrow due to roadworks

Road resurfacing works will cause some delays tomorrow (tues jun 4) on the R353 Ballyshrule at Cappagh.

In order to facilitate these works, the section of the R353 in question will be temporally closed between 7.45am & 6pm





Road users are requested to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys.

Diversions will be via R351 Wooford and R352 Powers Cross.

