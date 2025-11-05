  • Services

Temporary cameras installed across Galway city for annual traffic count

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Temporary cameras have been installed across the city this week for the annual traffic count.

The report surveys all inbound travel from areas around Galway City during the morning and evening peak periods.

The data is used by the City Council for transport and development planning, and is also made available to the public, students and developers via mytrafficcounts.com/

Eagle-eyed motorists will notice new temporary cameras mounted on top of sign posts at various locations across the city, including Quincentennial Bridge.

As part of the report commissioned by the National Transport Authority, traffic volume is also monitored via tube counters on the road surface.

Last year’s report found 43 percent of people used sustainable modes of transport – including bus, cycling and walking.

It also found that 83 percent of cars recorded in the city centre on the morning of the survey had single occupancy

