Teenager who tried to murder priest in Renmore to be assessed for autism

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul Murphy in Renmore is to be assessed for autism ahead of his sentencing next month.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court last month to the attempted murder at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Renmore Barracks on August 15 last year

Mr Justice Paul McDermott today heard that a psychologist at Oberstown Detention Centre has recommended that the defendant undergo an autism assessment.

Mr Justice McDermott issued a legal aid certificate in respect of the autism assessment and any other reports deemed necessary by the psychologist.

The judge set a sentencing date of April 10, citing a new protocol which requires criminal cases involving children to be fast tracked by the courts.

Fr Murphy, aged in his 50s, will be invited to make a victim impact statement to the court.

The victim, a popular chaplain with the 1st Infantry Battalion, suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack while he sat in his car.

The court also heard today that the priest is due to embark on a tour of duty in Lebanon later this year