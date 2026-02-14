Teenager refused bail over string of violent incidents

By Ronan Judge

A teenager accused of involvement in a number of violent incidents in Galway City over the past 18 months has been refused bail.

The 17-year-old boy, accompanied by his mother, appeared at the children’s court in Galway, on eight charges.

These include burglary at a filling station in Westside on December 26, 2025: two charges of assault causing harm on Shop Street and Eyre Square on October 31, 2025; assault causing harm at Eyre Square on June 1, 2025; and affray at Supermac’s Square on July 28, 2024.

The court was previously told the boy and his parents agreed not to apply for bail and chose to go into detention, when he was charged with some of the offences on the day of his 17th birthday, last month.

Defence solicitor Michael Cunningham told the court his client was now applying for bail and the State opposed the application.

Garda Gavin Burke outlined the State’s objections and said it was alleged that the boy was part of a three-person group that used fire extinguishers to force their way into a filling station in Westside on December 26 last.

Garda Burke said it was also alleged the boy was involved in a group assault on a male outside McDonald’s on Shop Street last October that required the alleged victim to be hospitalised.

The court heard that a person who attempted to intervene in that altercation had to flee the scene and was later allegedly assaulted outside the Skeff Bar.

Garda Burke said it would be alleged the 17-year-old used a bottle during the course of assault.

The court also heard details of the boy’s alleged involvement in an assault in Eyre Square last June and a violent altercation between a number of males at Supermac’s on the evening of July 28, 2024.

The boy is further charged with stealing a purse from a laundry area of the Clayton Hotel on June 16, 2025.

Garda Burke said a number of the charges before the court related to incidents at night and he had concerns should the accused be granted bail.

Mr Cunningham said it would be possible to grant bail under very strict conditions and his client would be told that any breach would lead to only one conclusion.

Mr Cunningham said that prior to going into custody, his client had been doing well in a horticultural course and had been attending appointments for mental health issues.

Garda Burke said no conditions would satisfy his concerns regarding the granting of bail.

Judge Valerie Corcoran said the boy was charged with “very, very serious offences” and was entitled to the presumption of innocence but the court was refusing bail.

She remanded the accused in detention to appear again on February 19.

Judge Corcoran also granted Mr Cunningham’s application for a report from Oberstown detention centre and asked that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) be expedited.

Judge Corcoran said the accused was due to turn 18 next January and deserved the opportunity to have his cases death with while he was still a minor.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.