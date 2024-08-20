Teenager back before court over attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A teenage boy will appear again before Galway District Court later today in connection with an attack on an army chaplain at Renmore Barracks.
Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed multiple times at the barrack gates late on Thursday night.
The 16 year old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, first appeared before Galway District Court on Saturday, charged with assault causing harm.
Fr. Murphy suffered serious but non life threatening injuries during the attack and later underwent surgery at UHG.
Gardaí objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charges – and it was subsequently refused, with the teen remanded into custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre.
The court was told that more serious charges could be brought later.
Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty told the court it’s believed the accused holds a radical Islamist mindset.
The teen will appear again at Galway District Court today via video link]
