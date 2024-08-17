Teen remanded in custody over Army Chaplain attack

A 16-year-old youth appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court today – charged with assault causing harm following Thursday’s attack on the Army Chaplain at Renmore Barracks.

As the youth arrived, there was a strong garda presence outside the Galway City courthouse to appear before Mr Justice Gerard Furlong at a special sitting of the Juvenile Court.

The sixteen-year-old, dressed in black jeans and a black jumper, was led into court by Gardaí. Under Section 93 of the Children Act 2001, the youth cannot be named for legal reasons.

Garda Conor Breen gave details outlining the youth’s arrest, charge and caution.

Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty objected to bail under Section 2 of the Bail Act. He described the alleged attack as “an unprovoked, frenzied attack”.

He said that Fr Paul Murphy was returning to the army barracks on the night in question when the accused approached his car. Fr Murphy put his window down as he thought the youth wanted to ask him a question. The accused then lunged at the Chaplin and stabbed him multiple times.

Det Sgt Murphy told the court that “good quality CCTV footage” had been obtained, which captured most of the alleged incident. He said that Fr Murphy obtained “seven deep lacerations to his arms which required surgery”, and he also obtained more minor cuts to his face. CCTV footage from the barracks showed 20 stabbing movements from the accused.

As Fr Murphy tried to drive away, the accused “clung” to his car. Members of the Defence Forces fired warning shots, which initially did not deter the youth. He was subdued by military personnel and was then arrested by Gardai.

A ‘hunting-style knife’ with an eight-inch blade was recovered at the scene.

The court was told that it is envisaged that more serious charges could be brought as the investigation continues, which may include assault causing serious harm and attempted murder, which can both carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

He also outlined that offences under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice Terrorist Act are also being considered as a result of evidence seized during the course of this investigation.

He said that Gardaí believed the boy “holds a radical Islamist mindset,” and analysis of devices seized by the Gardaí showed content supporting the so-called “Islamic State terrorist group”.

Det Sgt Murphy said that he would have “serious concerns if bail was granted, given the random and sinister nature of the attack”.

The Det Sgt agreed with Jack Donohue, defence solicitor for the accused, that his client has no previous convictions and no bench warrant history. He further agreed that the accused and Fr Murphy were not known to each other.

Mr Donohue said that under the Children’s Act, detention should be seen as a last resort. He said his client is willing to abide by any bail conditions, including a curfew, stay away from the Renmore Army Barracks, and stay off social media. He told the court that the boy’s parents were in court and would act as surety.

Judge Gerard Furlong said he was refusing bail ‘due to the extreme seriousness of this case and the strength of the evidence that has been outlined’. He said he considered it ‘reasonably necessary to refuse bail to prevent a commission of another serious offence’.

He remanded the boy into custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre. He will appear again via video link on Tuesday, August 20.

Legal aid was granted and extended to cover a senior council. He directed that the accused should receive all appropriate medical and psychological care.

