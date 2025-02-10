Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of Defence Forces chaplain in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul Murphy, who suffered multiple stab wounds following an attack in Renmore last year.

At a brief arraignment this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court, the teenager replied guilty to the count of attempted murder at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Renmore Barracks on August 15, 2024.

The defendant was 16 at the time of the attack in Renmore, and cannot be identified due to his age.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott requested a probation report from Oberstown Detention Centre and adjourned the matter to March 7, when a date for a sentencing hearing will be set.

Fr Murphy, who’s in his fifties suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack which took place while he sat in his car

He was treated for his injuries at University Hospital Galway and will be invited to make a victim impact statement to the court.