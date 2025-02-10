  • Services

Services

Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of Defence Forces chaplain in Renmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of Defence Forces chaplain in Renmore
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul Murphy, who suffered multiple stab wounds following an attack in Renmore last year.

At a brief arraignment this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court, the teenager replied guilty to the count of attempted murder at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Renmore Barracks on August 15, 2024.

The defendant was 16 at the time of the attack in Renmore, and cannot be identified due to his age.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott requested a probation report from Oberstown Detention Centre and adjourned the matter to March 7, when a date for a sentencing hearing will be set.

Fr Murphy, who’s in his fifties suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack which took place while he sat in his car

He was treated for his injuries at University Hospital Galway and will be invited to make a victim impact statement to the court.

 

More like this:
no_space
City and County Community Response hubs to be stood down

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Community Response hubs set up in the afterm...

no_space
City Community Response hubs to be stood down

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Community Response hubs set up in the afterm...

no_space
Book of Condolence to be opened for Michael Coleman at County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Book of Condolence is to be opened at County Hall f...

no_space
Claddagh Watch running extra patrols for RAG Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCladdagh Watch is to run extra patrols over the next ...

no_space
Anti-social behavior taskforce to be established in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new anti-social behavior taskforce is to be establi...

no_space
Boil Water Notices lifted in Dunmore and Glenamaddy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Boil Notices on the Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenam...

no_space
Anne Rabbitte says "let there be no doubt" she will run in next General Election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSenator Anne Rabbitte says there is "no doubt" she wi...

no_space
Galway's public hospitals remain under pressure with over 80 patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals remain under considerable p...

no_space
Man arrested after Gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested after Gardaí seized cannabis an...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up