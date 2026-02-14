Teen drove wrong way around a roundabout

A Ballinasloe teenager who drove the wrong way around a roundabout was fortunate not to have caused an accident, the local court heard.

Eighteen-year-old Jamie Ward pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at the Garbally Roundabout at Macknay, Ballinasloe on September 24 last year.

Garda Pádraic Connolly of Tuam Roads Policing Unit was on patrol on the M6 motorway near junction 15 when he observed a car travelling at speed at 11.40pm.

Garda Connolly told Ballinasloe District Court the 181 grey Volkswagen Passat, was driven dangerously by Ward of 9 Meadowbrook Close, Ballinasloe.

He said he observed the car enter the roundabout on the wrong side, drive the wrong way around it, and exit the roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

Defence solicitor Tony McGlynn said his client, who had a full licence, was “sorry for his recklessness”.

Mr McGlynn said Ward was “fortunate there was no accident” caused by his dangerous and reckless driving.

He said Ward co-operated with Garda Connolly who pulled him over at Brackernagh and has since taken a Pro-Social driver awareness course.

Ward also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving seven days earlier at Townspark, Ballinasloe.

Prosecuting sergeant Christy Browne said the defendant was detected speeding by Garda Daniel O’Connell in a 50kmph zone in a residential area near Dunlo Harbour.

In another incident on August 5, 2025 Garda Anthony Crowe stopped the defendant driving at Ardcarn, Creagh, Ballinasloe and discovered a slash hook in his car boot.

This was contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Ward claimed he bought the slash hook the day before to cut briars in a field for ponies.

Judge James Faughnan imposed a two-year disqualification and €500 fine for Garda Connolly’s case, with the other two charges taken into account due to his age and guilty plea.

“This town has been blighted by people (speeding) and accidents that have happened – the message has to go out,” Judge Faughnan said.