Teen arrested and one man brought to hospital after stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks last night.

A man in his 50s, believed to be an army chaplain, received a number of stab wounds and was taken to UHG for serious injuries, that are not life-threatening.





Gardaí, including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, responded to the incident at approximately 10.45pm yesterday.

The male youth, in his teens, was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and is now being detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing, and our reporters are on the scene.

Last upadted: 16th August 10:50am

