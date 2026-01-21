TedFest all set for another outing

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The organisers of TedFest, the annual festival celebrating the iconic television series Father Ted, have confirmed a full programme of events for this March on Inis Mór.
TedFest will take place on the largest Aran Island from Thursday to Sunday, March 5 to 8.
While the fictional Craggy Island cannot be found on any maps, Inis Mór will once again be transformed into a vibrant hub of Father Ted-inspired festivities where wimples, ecumenical robing, red tank tops and spider baby ware are de rigour.
Events include the Craggy Cup, refereed by Fr Damo (Joe Rooney); Blind Date with Eoin McLove (Pat McDonnell); The Lovely Girls Contest; Ted’s Got Talent; Buckaroo Speed Dating; The Badminton Lovely Horse Trials, and Human Buckaroo.
There is also the Dark Caves Rave; the Reverse Wheel of Death; The Tea-Lay Derby; The Priests Dance Off; and The World Buckaroo Championships.
The final batch of tickets for events were released last week.
Founded in 2007 by Peter Phillips and Fergal McGrath after a chance meeting in a Sri Lankan civil war and inspired by their shared love of Father Ted, TedFest was created as an immersive antithesis to conventional TV fan events.
Held annually on Inis Mór – chosen simply because the founders knew a local publican – the festival allows participants to ‘live the Craggy Island Dream’ for one unforgettable weekend each year.
Limited to a few hundred attendees, it has been described as ‘the closest thing to a pagan saturnalia; ‘a celebration of moth-eaten innocence and surreal anarchy’ and an ‘annual portal opening to a lateral universe.’
See Tedfest.org for more details.
Referee…Fr Damo (Joe Rooney).
