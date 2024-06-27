Technology has trumped at the University of Galway’s IdeasLab start-up competition, which celebrates students entrepreneurs.

Damien Delaney from Co Offaly secured the top prize for his app, which uses photography to help enhance a user’s wellbeing.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Galway was represented through Glenamaddy’s David Garvey, who received the One to Watch award for his clothing brand, which brings t-shirts to life using augmented reality technology.

Claudine Mulihano claimed the Most Engaging Pitch award for her idea Stepwise, a smart insole that produces real time biomechanics data.

While Maree’s Emily Donellan received funding for her podcast Start Right, which gives advice to those transitioning to secondary school.

The post Technology trumps at University of Galway start-up competition appeared first on Galway Bay FM.