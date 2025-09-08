Technology, health and pharmaceutical tops Skillnet training in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost 1,500 businesses across Galway upskilled through Skillnet learning courses last year.

Skillnet Ireland is the national talent development agency, and aims to support businesses to grow and thrive.

Skillnet delivered over 53 thousand training days in Galway last year, involving more than 6 thousand people across 1,450 businesses.

Almost half the businesses were micro-enterprises with less than 9 employees, and another 45 percent were classed as either small or medium.

The most common sectors were technology, services, health, pharmaceutical, agriculture, life sciences and engineering.

The most common age profile was 30 to 39, followed by 40 to 49, while the gender breakdown was 53 percent male, 47 percent female.