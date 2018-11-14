Technology firm to create 200 jobs at new base in Woodquay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City firm Genesys is set to unveil 200 new jobs for Galway at an announcement this morning.

The firm is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions and is poised to become one of Ireland’s largest artificial intelligence development centres.

The jobs will be rolled out over the next three years following Genesys’ decision to acquire Altocloud and establish a centre of operations in the city.

The company’s work centres on data analytics and using machine learning and artificial intelligence to help design products and services that in turn help other businesses to meet customer needs and expectations.

Since acquiring Altocloud, the company founded by Galway entrepreneurs, Barry O’Sullivan and Joe Smyth and supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Western Development Commission, has relocated to newly-refurbished offices at Woodquay from the PorterShed.

It’s understood the roles will be in the areas of research and development, machine learning, software engineering, user experience and data science.

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne was due to officiate at the announcement today.

However he will be unable to attend due to a special cabinet meeting to discuss the draft Brexit agreement.