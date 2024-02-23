Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in Mervue this afternoon.

Platform 94 – formerly known as Galway Technology Centre – is now 11 times bigger than when it was founded in 1994.





Following today’s official opening by Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary, client company BuyMedia, an advertising tech firm, announced 100 new jobs.

CEO of Buymedia, Fergal O Connor, says the roles among the new jobs will be varied.

Minister Calleary says Platform94 is a major economic driver for not just Galway, but the entire western region.

