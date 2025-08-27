  • Services

Teagasc to host forestry clinic in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Teagasc is to host a forestry clinic at its office in Ballinasloe tomorrow on post storm support.

It’s part of a series of 14 forestry clinics in locations where significant storm damage occurred in late 2024 and in January.

New and existing forest owners can avail of a free, private and personalised one-to-one consultation with an experienced Teagasc forestry advisor.

It will help forest owners to make informed decisions on the harvesting and sale of timber products.

Pre-booking is required by contacting the Teagasc office in Deerpark in Ballinasloe.

