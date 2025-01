This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Teagasc is to hold its National Lowland Sheep Conference in Tuam tomorrow.

A range of practical sheep production issues will be addressed by speakers from the UK, Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture.

Topics such as grassland nutrition and ewe BCS – Body Condition Score – will be covered at the conference.

Sheep specialist Damian Costello in Teagasc Athenry explains how local farmers will benefit from the event: