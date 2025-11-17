Teagasc National Beef Conference to take place in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

This year’s Teagasc National Beef Conference is set to take place in Athenry tomorrow. (18/11)

It’ll bring together beef farmers, industry representatives, researchers and advisors to discuss market conditions and the future of the sector.

The theme this year is ‘Beef Farming 2025: Value, Profit and Renewal’ – with a focus on profitable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable farms.

The conference takes place at the Raheen Woods Hotel tomorrow evening at 5pm.