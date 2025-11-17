  • Services

Services

Teagasc National Beef Conference to take place in Athenry

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Teagasc National Beef Conference to take place in Athenry
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

This year’s Teagasc National Beef Conference is set to take place in Athenry tomorrow. (18/11)

It’ll bring together beef farmers, industry representatives, researchers and advisors to discuss market conditions and the future of the sector.

The theme this year is ‘Beef Farming 2025: Value, Profit and Renewal’ – with a focus on profitable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable farms.

The conference takes place at the Raheen Woods Hotel tomorrow evening at 5pm.

More like this:
no_space
Christmas best-dressed window comp launched in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has launched its Best Dressed Win...

no_space
Green light for major public realm project in Clifden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Coimisiún Pleanála has given the green light for a...

no_space
Over €1.1 million in grant funding awarded to Galway social projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour Galway social innovation projects have been awar...

no_space
Councillor rejects insurance assertion that potholes are an Act of God

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe County Council is being asked to re-examine the p...

no_space
ATU reports increased demand for online courses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMATU has reported an increased demand for online and f...

no_space
Brave dad loses his battle for life

A young father-of-three, who won the hearts of the county two years ago with his determination to...

no_space
Clarinbridge takes one of the top prizes at 2025 Pride of Place Awards

The enormous community endeavour that prevails within the Clarinbridge Tidy Towns Group was recog...

no_space
Galway to light up as Samaritans mark Winter Solstice by illuminating the darkness

Samaritans Galway is calling on local businesses to light up their premises in green for the Wint...

no_space
Health Minister to attend launch of first Children's Hospice in West of Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health Minister is to attend the launch of the fi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up