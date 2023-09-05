  • Services

TD Sean Canney calls on Education Minister to complete overdue review into school transport

Published:

TD Sean Canney calls on Education Minister to complete overdue review into school transport
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/w7rjtj/sean_canney_tranpsport_5_sept8akq0.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on the Education Minister to complete a long overdue review into school bus services around the country.

Hundreds of children are without a school bus place this term, after Bus Éireann said ‘difficulties had arisen’ with some routes.

The operator says it’s suffering from a driver shortage which is leading to headaches for parents.

Independent TD Sean Canney says the current system is archaic and needs to be changed.

