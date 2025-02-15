TD holds no truck with plan to reopen rail

A newly-elected Galway TD has dismissed those campaigning for the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor as “a bit delusional” – as he claimed their efforts would only delay any work on the track which extends from Athenry through Tuam and onto Claremorris.

New Galway East TD Pete Roche – a longtime supporter of a greenway along the old route – claimed that there was very little appetite for reopening the rail track that has been closed for nearly 40 years.

“It just wouldn’t make any sense,” he told The Connacht Tribune.

Funding to the tune of €200,000 has been provided to Galway County Council for the old railway station in Tuam. According told the local authority, this is to develop an intermodal transport hub including the train station, bus and carpark and a park and ride facility.

It will also convert the existing station building for use as a technology hub. There is also a plan for residential accommodation on the Tuam Stadium side of the tracks on land owned by Irish Rail.

If this project was to proceed, it would possibly rule out the reopening of the railway track for train traffic.

“Reality has to hit home at some stage. While a rail review has recommended the reopening of the rail track, the line could be put to greater use by the provision of a walking and cycling greenway,” said Deputy Roche.

“It would be one of the biggest white elephants in history. There is simply no demand to get from Athenry and Tuam and onto Claremorris. It would be a monumental waste of public finances,” Deputy Roche added.

However, rail campaigner Colmán Ó Raghallaigh in Mayo disagreed, claiming that all parties in the Dail now see the benefits and support the plan to re-open the railway from Athenry to Claremorris.

Mr Ó Raghallaigh is to the forefront of the West on Track campaign and has repeatedly called for it reopening.

The rail track closed in 1976, but he is confident that under the new Programme for Government, it will be constructed and opened in the lifetime of the new Dail.

“It has taken us a long time to convince them (the Government) that the proposal makes sense, but they see now that it makes economic, social and environmental sense to re-open the railway. There’s nothing not to like about this project,” he said.

He said that extending the line from Athenry to Claremorris would open up a new route to export markets for industry.

He stated that line would provide rail access to ports like Foynes in Limerick, which would be serviced by rail, and further south to Cork and Waterford.

He explained that exporters from Ballina use their local link to Manulla Junction to pick up a route to Dublin. The reopened railway would offer an alternative and will increase capacity.

West on Track has funded its own campaign from the start. It has held conferences and commissioned reports. The money needed was willingly and generously donated by the volunteers in an attempt to convince the authorities that the project was worthwhile.

