Taylor Swift as Gaeilge to headline Tonnta, Galway’s Irish language festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Taylor Swift as Gaeilge is one of the headliners for Tonnta – Galway’s festival celebrating the Irish language.

The box office has officially opened, and the festival will also feature acclaimed Aran Islands singer Padraig Jack.

It’ll run from January 29th to February 1st in 2025 – and the full programme will be announced in December.

Sarah Slevin was at the opening of the box office today at the Park House Hotel in the city.

She spoke to Majella Ní Chríocháin, Manager of IMRAN and CEO of Gaillimh le Gaeilge, Bríd Ní Chonghóile