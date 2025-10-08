  • Services

Services

Taylor Swift as Gaeilge to headline Tonnta, Galway’s Irish language festival

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Taylor Swift as Gaeilge to headline Tonnta, Galway’s Irish language festival
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Taylor Swift as Gaeilge is one of the headliners for Tonnta – Galway’s festival celebrating the Irish language.

The box office has officially opened, and the festival will also feature acclaimed Aran Islands singer Padraig Jack.

It’ll run from January 29th to February 1st in 2025 – and the full programme will be announced in December.

Sarah Slevin was at the opening of the box office today at the Park House Hotel in the city.

She spoke to Majella Ní Chríocháin, Manager of IMRAN and CEO of Gaillimh le Gaeilge, Bríd Ní Chonghóile

More like this:
no_space
Galway's Portershed hosts tech entrepreneurs and investors in San Francisco

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity-based tech hub Portershed is today hosting 200 t...

no_space
Delays expected on the N65 in Killimor village tomorrow and Friday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDelays are expected on the N65 in Killimor village to...

no_space
Info event tomorrow on improving water quality in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn information event on improving water quality is be...

no_space
Tuam pilot scheme to teach schoolkids crucial coding and AI skills

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA pilot scheme has been launched in Tuam - to equip s...

no_space
Report sheds light on circumstances behind death of fisherman on Inishbofin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA report has revealed a fisherman found dead on the s...

no_space
Extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park to get underway within weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park in the cit...

no_space
City Council to tackle "embarrassing" car-parking confusion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Council has vowed to take action to bring mo...

no_space
Salthill activist detained during aid flotilla interception gives stark warning to Irish Government

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Salthill activist, who was detained after the Gaza ...

no_space
Garda patrols at Galway rail services during day of operation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGarda patrols are taking place at rail routes across ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up