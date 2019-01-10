Taxman dips in to take LPT

Revenue enforced mandatory collection of Local Property Tax on nearly 3,400 households in Galway in 2018.

Figure supplied by Revenue show that while Galway City and County were ahead of the national average rate of compliance for payment, it had to impose enforced collections (from the ‘pay packet’ or pension) on 4% of households in the county and 1.5% in the city. The 2017 figures were 3.9% and 1.5% respectively.

The statistics show that in County Galway last year, the tax was paid on almost 72,500 properties, generating €14.2m, and a compliance rate of 97.7%. Mandatory deductions were imposed in relation to more than 2,900 properties in the county.

In the city, LPT was collected on 32,500 properties (98.7% compliance), generating €8.3m. There were mandatory deductions imposed at nearly 490 properties in the city.

The average rate of compliance nationally was 97%, while the highest rates of mandatory deductions were recorded in Dublin City at 9.8% and Cork County at 9.1%. The lowest rates were in Leitrim and Longford at 0.9%.

A breakdown of the figures for Galway City reveals 19.4% of properties were valued at under €100,000; 30.1% at €100,000 to €150,000; 27.4% at €150,000 to €200,000; 11.8% at €200,000 to €250,000; 4.7% at €250,000 to €300,000 and 6.6% at over €300,000.

For the County Galway area, 35.2% of properties were valued at under €100,000; 32.1% at €100,000 to €150,000; 22.8% at €150,000 to €200,000; 5.6% at €200,000 to €250,000; 2.1% at €250,000 to €300,000 and 2.3% at over €300,000.

