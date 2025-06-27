Taxi numbers stable in Galway despite national drops

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New figures show that taxi numbers have remained stable in Galway, despite sharp drops in many parts of the country in recent years.

Data supplied by the NTA to Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara shows there are now 1,325 licenses in Galway.

That’s a drop of just half of one percent since 2020 – meaning Galway has fared better than 22 other counties.

The biggest drops were 29 percent in Monaghan, 24 percent in Wexford, 21 percent in Longford and 20 percent in Offaly.

On the other side, the number of licenses increased by 12 percent in Limerick, 9 percent in Kerry and 7 percent in Dublin.