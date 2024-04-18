  • Services

Taxi numbers in Galway decline by 5 percent in past five years

Published:

Taxi numbers in Galway have declined by over around five percent since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

New figures from the NTA are highlighting regional disparities in access to essential transport, with counties in the West heavily impacted by taxi shortages.


Licences across Western counties dropped by almost 9% in the past five years, while numbers fell in 23 counties across Ireland.

The Taxis for Ireland Coalition, wants action from the National Transport Authority to increase licence numbers by 30 per cent in the next three years.

Frank Fahy, who is involved in the taxi industry, says a lot of taxi drivers changed jobs during the pandemic.

