Taxi drivers to stage city rush hour protest against Uber

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Taxi drivers will stage a slow-drive in the city tomorrow during peak evening traffic, in protest against Uber.

It’s after Uber introduced fixed fares, which provides a maximum price for any journey.

But it’s been strongly opposed by taxi associations, who say it’ll massively slash earnings and run the sector into the ground.

Tomorrow’s protest takes place from 4.30pm, and will see up to 100 taxis travel around key city routes for several hours.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Larry Carty of Taxi Drivers Ireland gave this example as to how drivers will lose out.

