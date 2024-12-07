Tastes and Tales is a celebration of Ireland’s culinary heritage and community spirit

The Active Retirement Ireland group in Moycullen has launched a remarkable cookbook, Tastes and Tales, blending the rich culinary heritage of Ireland with heartfelt personal stories. This professionally crafted book preserves traditional Irish recipes while showcasing the skill, creativity, and talent of the group’s members.

The Moycullen Active Retirement Association (MARA), founded in 2011, consists of 41 members from the Moycullen and Killannin areas. Meeting every Monday, the group organises a wide variety of activities, from drama and projects to talks and trips, fostering friendship, fun, and creativity among its members.

Creating this cookbook was no small feat for the group, whose members, aged sixty and above, wanted to leave a legacy for future generations. But inspired by a desire to pass down the flavours and stories of their childhood, the group explored several ideas before deciding that a cookbook would be the perfect way to preserve their memories.

A committee was formed, and the group embarked on a journey of collecting recipes, stories, and images that brought an almost forgotten part of Irish life back to life.

The result is Tastes and Tales, a heartfelt celebration of Irish culinary traditions intertwined with personal tales of family, community, and the joys of simpler times. The book was published by Little Gull Publishing, Clifden and printed by Clódóirí Cl. Casla. Visual Artist Joe Boske designed the artwork on the front cover.

“We are so proud of what we’ve created together,” said MARA chairman Walter McDonagh. “This book is about more than just food; it’s about sharing the stories, connections, and memories that make our community unique.”

“The drive and energy of this group is incredible, and from reading these tales, you can see where they got it,” said Anne-Marie Kelly, who launched the book at The Forge pub at the weekend.

“It’s a huge credit to the group that they have captured these memories and recipes for future generations,” she said.

Members of the Moycullen group will now visit Áras an Uachtaráin on December 12 to meet President Michael D. Higgins – and while the visit is unrelated to Tastes and Tales, the group members are thrilled at the opportunity.

“It’s such an honour for us to be invited to Áras an Uachtaráin,” said MARA member Mary Sweeney. We might even bring a copy of Tastes and Tales for the President and Sabina. Sure, who would not love a good recipe and a story to go with it?”

The book is now available for purchase in Moycullen Bookshop, the Cakery Café and Tree Bark Store, Moycullen, and Keogh’s Irish Gifts, Oughterard. It can also be purchased online from Kennys Bookshop & Art Galleries Ltd. Galway. Retailing at €25, proceeds from sales will go towards funding the group’s future activities.