Taskforce hits streets of Athenry to tackle chewing gum stuck to the paths

The streets of Galway aren’t as sticky as they used to be — thanks to the Gum Litter Taskforce, whose work has seen a 70 per cent reduction in chewing gum stuck to the path.
But the battle goes on — and last week the GLT took to the streets of Athenry as part of its Summer Roadshow campaign to promote positive gum litter disposal.
The GLT collaborated with Galway County Council to promote the importance of proper litter disposal through fun education and awareness initiatives that highlight the negative environmental impacts of gum litter and draw awareness to the €150 gum litter fine.
A collaboration between industry, government and local authorities, and funded by Mars Wrigley, this year marks the launch of the campaign’s sixth cycle.
The GLT has seen gum litter reduce by almost 70 per cent since 2007, via a sustained public engagement and education campaign.
And according to the latest National Litter Pollution Monitoring System data, gum now accounts for just 8.6 per cent of all litter, continuing a downward trend in gum as a component of litter from 26.4 per cent in 2006, and 9.1 per cent in 2021, the end of the previous three-year cycle.
However, according to the latest research, one in twelve admit that they still drop their gum on the ground — with men more than twice as likely to do so than women. This highlights the continued importance of the campaign.
The Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr. Martina Kinane was on hand to support the Roadshow in Athenry.
“The Gum Litter Taskforce Roadshow is an important reminder to the whole community that we must continue to reduce our litter and protect our local environment,” she said.
This year’s roadshow will make 20 stops across 17 counties this summer — and in October the GLT campaign will travel to primary and secondary schools across the country to stamp out street gum.
Pictured: Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr Martina Kinane at the launch of the Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign with (front, from left) Marie Cafferkey, Athenry Tidy Towns; Angela Quinn and Laura Mullins, Galway County Council, and Jim Reidy, Athenry Tidy Towns, and (back) Galway County Council’s Mark Molloy, Christopher Harrington and Thomas O’Sullivan.
