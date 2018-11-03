‘Tarzan’ tamed by court encounter

The description of a man stripped to the waist and looking for fight did not impress a District Court judge, who said the man must have thought he was Tarzan.

Tuam Court was told that the man was highly intoxicated and ran off while shouting obscenities at Gardaí.

Dean Keogh from 146 Cois na hAbhainn, Tuam continued to act in a violent manner despite being approached by Gardaí.

Keogh pleaded guilty to being in breach of two sections of the Public Order Act on September 4 last at Palace Fields, Tuam.

Gardaí were called to a disturbance at Palace Fields and they found the 22 year old with his shirt off shouting and roaring looking to fight with others.

The highly intoxicated Keogh shouted obscenities at the Gardaí when they arrived and ran through an adjacent housing estate when the pursued him.

The Gardaí caught up with him and he continued to be verbally abusive and aggressive as they brought him to the Garda Station.

Defending solicitor Eric Gleeson said his client had drank to excess and had no recollection of the offence but was very apologetic.

Judge Marie Keane fined him €200 for his threatening and abusive behaviour and took the lesser charge into account. She said that he was aggressive to the Gardai and was also abusive when taken to the Garda Station.

The Judge warned Keogh: “Next time you confuse yourself with Tarzan, it will cost you a lot of money.”