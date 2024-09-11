Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe later this morning
The project is providing replacement beds rather than extra beds, but in far more modern facilities, including single-bed private rooms.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Simon Harris will unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Orchward Ward which represents a €35m capital investment for the hospital site.
Tony Canavan, REO, HSE West and Northwest and James Keane the hospital’s General Manager will be among the group welcoming the Taoiseach
The post Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway student wins award for portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device
A Galway student has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling̵...
Event to remember Tuam babies ahead of site works
A special event in memory of almost 800 children and babies who are missing from the Tuam Mother ...
Pubs are being taxed out of business, says Vintners head
The head of Galway’s representative body for publicans has underlined the declining state of thei...
Big drop in the sales of electric cars — and maroon coloured ones!
People in Galway are turning their backs on their county colours — sales of maroon or red cars dr...
Minor traffic disruption expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads
Minor traffic disruption is expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads over the next few days Surfac...
Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample
Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of co...
Council looks to pilot ‘tourism tax’ for sustainable tourism development
Galway City Council is looking to become a pilot for a new ‘tourism tax’ to support sustainable t...
University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year
University of Galway Students’ Union has announced its charity partners for the upcoming ac...
Works to be carried out on dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor
Works are set to be carried out on a dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor. The road at He...