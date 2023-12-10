  • Services

Taoiseach to officially open long-awaited Moycullen bypass

Published:

The Taoiseach is to officially open the Moycullen bypass tomorrow morning.

Leo Varadkar will cut the tape for the long-awaited 4.3km road at 9AM.


The ceremony will also be attended by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Liam Carroll, council Chief Executive Liam Conneally and Chief Executive of Transport Infrastructure Ireland Charles Wills

Peter Walsh, the Managing Director of Wills Brothers Limited, who carried out the work will also attend the ceremony

The bypass can be accessed by roundabout on either side of Moycullen, at Clydagh and Drimcong, reducing traffic through the village.

The post Taoiseach to officially open long-awaited Moycullen bypass appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

