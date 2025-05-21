Taoiseach to officially launch Crown Square development in Mervue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will be in the city on Friday week to officially launch the Crown Square development in Mervue. (30/5)

The project has been more than twenty years in the making, having been significantly impacted by the recession.

In 2006, Galway City Council gave the go-ahead for the Mervue site to be developed into the largest commercial project the city had ever seen.

But, as recession hit in 2008, the project faltered and died – and remained little more than a vast hole in the ground for more than a decade.

The site was in NAMA ownership for a considerable time, but eventually plans were approved for the current site and building started once again.

Now, it’s a vibrant plaza, consisting of office and apartment blocks, a hotel and extensive public landscaping.

For some, Crown Square has maybe become more well-known in recent years due to the ongoing controversy over Galway City Council’s decision to relocate there.

It’s been a long and difficult road for the project – but it now finally comes to an end on Friday week, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin set to officially cut the red ribbon.