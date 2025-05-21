  • Services

Services

Taoiseach to officially launch Crown Square development in Mervue

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Taoiseach to officially launch Crown Square development in Mervue
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will be in the city on Friday week to officially launch the Crown Square development in Mervue. (30/5)

The project has been more than twenty years in the making, having been significantly impacted by the recession.

In 2006, Galway City Council gave the go-ahead for the Mervue site to be developed into the largest commercial project the city had ever seen.

But, as recession hit in 2008, the project faltered and died – and remained little more than a vast hole in the ground for more than a decade.

The site was in NAMA ownership for a considerable time, but eventually plans were approved for the current site and building started once again.

Now, it’s a vibrant plaza, consisting of office and apartment blocks, a hotel and extensive public landscaping.

For some, Crown Square has maybe become more well-known in recent years due to the ongoing controversy over Galway City Council’s decision to relocate there.

It’s been a long and difficult road for the project – but it now finally comes to an end on Friday week, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin set to officially cut the red ribbon.

More like this:
no_space
Urgent appeal for blood as donation drive event underway in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's an urgent appeal for people in Galway to cons...

no_space
Footloose team at St. Jarlath's Tuam win 2 national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Footloose cast and production team from St. Jarla...

no_space
UG study sheds light on why certain spiders more venomous than others

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA newly published study from University of Galway she...

no_space
Thousand homes in Ballinasloe affected by water outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand homes in Ballinasloe are affected by ...

no_space
Call for additional funds for camper van park in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for funds collected from the camper va...

no_space
Claim street traders in Mountbellew "taking advantage" of licenses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are t...

no_space
Claim street traders in Mountbellew "taking advantage" of licences

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are t...

no_space
Galway in top three counties for new tractor registrations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is in the top three counties for new tractor r...

no_space
Three city schools to perform original songs inspired by nature

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree Galway city primary schools are to perform orig...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up