Connacht Rugby announce €30m stadium redevelopment plan

A €30m redevelopment of the Sportsground at College Road has been announced by Connacht Rugby.

The proposals involve transforming the facility into a 12,000-capacity stadium and high-performance training centre.

It’s understood Connacht Rugby are to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about the plans.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton said she has organised a briefing in Leinster House later this month to try and gain support from Oireachtas members for the plans.

Connacht Rubgy has been in contact with local residents and a full public consultation will take place in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Willie Ruane said: !We have already been in contact with local residents on our plans and will be hosting a full public consultation in the coming weeks. In tandem with the planning process we will be submitting an application under the Government’s Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund. Independent economic research carried out in 2016, found that Connacht Rugby contributes €34.4 million to the regional economy. The delivery of this project will increase that contribution and provide a beacon for regional development in the West of Ireland. Our vision is to ensure that the province has a stadium which future generations of sports stars, supporters and all the people of the West of Ireland can be immensely proud of.”