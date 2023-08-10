  • Services

Taoiseach to attend public meeting in Headford on future of rural areas

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach, Leo Vardakar, is set to visit areas of North Galway and South Mayo later today

Along with Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, he’ll meet with community groups and organisations to discuss the future development of rural areas.

They’re set to visit areas in Ballinrobe, Glencorrib, and Caherlistrane before attending a public meeting in Headford.

Entitled “Embracing our Rural Communities”, it’ll feature a Q&A session with the Taoiseach, MEP Walsh and local councillors.

It takes place at the Anglers Rest at 6 this evening, and members of the public are urged to attend.

