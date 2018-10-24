Taoiseach says people need to contain expectations about what can be achieved with excavation of Tuam site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has played down hopes that the remains of those buried at the former mother and baby home in Tuam can be identified.

The government has agreed to excavate the site in a bid to find and identify the remains of children buried there.

Legislation needs to be prepared to allow work to start on the site.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says people need to contain expectations about what can be achieved.

