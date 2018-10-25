Taoiseach says ‘new politics’ to blame for delays in legislation needed to excavate Tuam site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says ‘new politics’ are to blame for delays in introducing new legislation needed to deal with the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that new legislation would be needed to fully excavate the site for the former Bon Secours home.

However, he says there are difficulties in fast-tracking new legislation because of the Government’s lack of majority in the Dáil.

The Taoiseach has given an assurance that anything that can be done in the meantime, will be done.

But speaking in response to a query from Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbitte, Leo Vardakar said some issues will have to wait. More at 2pm…