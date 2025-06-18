Taoiseach says he's "fully aware" of Galway's wastewater issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil he’s “fully aware” of the wastewater infrastructure issues facing Galway.

The matter was raised by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who said it’s crippling housing development in areas like Connemara and East Galway.

She argued a big factor is a complete failure to properly fund Irish Water to build the plants that are desperately needed.

Speaking in response, a slightly exasperated Micheal Martin acknowledged there are issues – after being asked to meet Galway’s TDs.