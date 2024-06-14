Taoiseach says Government not “washing its hands” of responsibility for more housing in Galway

The Taoiseach has given an assurance that Government is not “washing its hands” of responsibility for more housing in Galway.

Simon Harris was responding to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who raised a wide range of issues around the delivery of housing in the Dáil.





They included the lack of wastewater treatment plants in rural towns and villages, and complete absence of affordable housing developments in county towns.

Deputy Canney also spoke of residents in many estates having to maintain private wastewater treatment plants at great expense since as far back as 2008.

He claimed this is because the original developers, Irish Water, and Galway County Council all seem to have “washed their hands” of responsibility.

But Taoiseach Simon Harris said when it comes to housing, Government isn’t washing its hands of anything.

