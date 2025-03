This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Taoiseach has pledged to look into claims that schools on the Aran Islands are paying more for the hot meals programme.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly said it’s because of transport and freight costs.

She welcomed the rollout of the programme to all schools, but said it was never envisaged that island schools would face extra costs.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin agreed and said it would be looked into.