  • Services

Services

Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be “strangling” Connemara

Published:

Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be “strangling” Connemara
Share story:

The Taoiseach has pledged to look at the reasons as to why EU laws are leading to immense difficulty in getting projects completed in Connemara.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv raised the seemingly never-ending sagas of the Galway Ring Road and the upgrade of the N59.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He also highlighted the refusal of the Páirc na Mara commercial development, and an environmental challenge taken against major upgrade works at Ros an Mhíl.

Deputy O’ Cuiv said while EU laws never intended to strangle any region economically or socially, there’s a desperate need for a much better balance.

Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to look at the suggestion for a full review of the situation.

The post Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be “strangling” Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Half a million euro to be shared between city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under heritage scheme

Half a million euro in funding is being spread out across the city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under a ...

no_space
Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August

Irish Rail is set to add extra train times between Galway and Dublin from August. There’ll ...

no_space
Plans underway for new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska

Plans are set to be lodged for a new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska. Councillor Alan ...

no_space
UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy

University of Galway Professor of Medicine Fidelma Dunne has been elected to the Royal Irish Acad...

no_space
O’ Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara

It’s good to see the rollout of rural public transport services – but some of them ha...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna

Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing develo...

no_space
Declan revisits past as he continues creative journey

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Declan O’Rourke has become far more selective about going on the ro...

no_space
Hospitals’ €3.5 million profit from patient parking

The HSE took in over €3.5 million from car parking charges at UHG and Portiuncula over the past f...

no_space
Hate has become common currency on the doorsteps

World of Politics with Harry McGee There is an ugly face to political protest in Ireland these...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up