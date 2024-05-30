Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be “strangling” Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Taoiseach has pledged to look at the reasons as to why EU laws are leading to immense difficulty in getting projects completed in Connemara.
Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv raised the seemingly never-ending sagas of the Galway Ring Road and the upgrade of the N59.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He also highlighted the refusal of the Páirc na Mara commercial development, and an environmental challenge taken against major upgrade works at Ros an Mhíl.
Deputy O’ Cuiv said while EU laws never intended to strangle any region economically or socially, there’s a desperate need for a much better balance.
Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to look at the suggestion for a full review of the situation.
The post Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be “strangling” Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Half a million euro to be shared between city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under heritage scheme
Half a million euro in funding is being spread out across the city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under a ...
Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August
Irish Rail is set to add extra train times between Galway and Dublin from August. There’ll ...
Plans underway for new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska
Plans are set to be lodged for a new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska. Councillor Alan ...
UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy
University of Galway Professor of Medicine Fidelma Dunne has been elected to the Royal Irish Acad...
O’ Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara
It’s good to see the rollout of rural public transport services – but some of them ha...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna
Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing develo...
Declan revisits past as he continues creative journey
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Declan O’Rourke has become far more selective about going on the ro...
Hospitals’ €3.5 million profit from patient parking
The HSE took in over €3.5 million from car parking charges at UHG and Portiuncula over the past f...
Hate has become common currency on the doorsteps
World of Politics with Harry McGee There is an ugly face to political protest in Ireland these...