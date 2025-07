This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Taoiseach has pledged to examine alleged “poor” allocations of LEADER funding to East Galway.

LEADER supports private and community groups who work to improve the quality of life and economic activity in rural areas.

In East Galway, it’s administered by Galway Rural Development.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, local TD Pete Roche said East Galway seems to be the poor relation when it comes to funding.