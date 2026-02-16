Taoiseach opens two new significant developments in Ballinasloe

Ballinasloe’s social housing stock received a major boost at the weekend as Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened two Galway County Council housing developments, marking the delivery of 74 new homes in the East Galway town.

The adjoining schemes at An Gort Fada and An Choill Fhada are located in the townland of Kilgarve, situated on the eastern side of the town. Both were acquired by Galway County Council through and Part V acquisition and Turnkey Acquisition and were fully funded by the Department of Housing.

The developments include 38 homes at An Gort Fada and 36 at An Choill Fhada, along with a new playground for residents.

The €12.58 million An Gort Fada scheme includes 26 two-bed two-storey mid and end-terrace homes, eight three-bed two-storey semi-detached and end-terrace homes, three one-bed bungalows and one three-bed bungalow.

The €11.97 million An Choill Fhada development includes 20 three-bed two-storey semi-detached and end-terrace homes and four two-bed two-storey mid and end-terrace homes. It also contains 12 one-bed bungalows designed for residents with mobility needs.

Speaking at the opening, the Taoiseach said the homes would provide long-term security for families and individuals in Ballinasloe and would support the town’s continued growth.

“The delivery of these homes is a strong example of what can be achieved when local authorities, Government, developers and communities work together,” he said.

“Galway County Council has shown real leadership in driving housing delivery, and these new homes will make a lasting difference for the people of Ballinasloe.”

Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway Cllr David Collins said the opening marked a very positive day for Ballinasloe and for the families who have made their homes there.

“The Council is working with Elected Members to meet housing need across County Galway through new social homes, affordable purchase schemes and the re-use of vacant properties,” he said.

Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council, said the opening reflected the scale of work underway across the county to provide high-quality homes in every community.

“We are working hard to deliver homes for our communities. We are drawing on all available delivery routes including direct build, turnkey delivery, Part V and partnerships with Approved Housing Bodies and land activation to respond effectively to local housing demand,” he said.

Pictured: Taoiseach Micheál Martin pictured at the official opening of the new housing developments in Ballinasloe.