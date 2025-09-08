Taoiseach open to jobs taskforce for Ballinasloe

The Taoiseach has stated that he would be positively disposed toward the establishment of a multi-agency task force that would bring much-needed employment to Ballinasloe.

There are almost 1,000 people unemployed in the Ballinasloe area, according to live register figures, which has been a major source of concern locally.

Now, Roscommon-Galway TD Dr Martin Daly (FF) has called for a multi-agency task force to be established so that unemployment can be tackled and new job opportunities are provided.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin thanked the Deputy for raising this issue and acknowledged that he had raised this issue with him in the past. “I would be very positively disposed to working on such a proposal,” the Taoiseach added.

Dr Daly said that he got involved in politics because he was “was increasingly frustrated by the lack of government representation for our constituency and the feeling that our region was being left behind”.

He added: “Sitting on the sidelines was no longer an option for me; I felt a strong sense of duty to stand up and advocate for the people of Roscommon-Galway.”

Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil, the TD said that Ballinasloe was once the home to thriving employers like Dubarry, Square D, and AT Cross. Individually, these created significant employment in the town

But he said that decades later, Ballinasloe finds itself facing long-standing social and economic disadvantage that cannot be ignored any longer.

Dr Daly said that data revealed by groups such as Pobal and Deis (both of whom identify deficiencies in local areas) expose a pattern of intergenerational unemployment and persistent educational inequality.

He went on to say that primary and secondary schools like Scoil an Chroí Naofa and Garbally College (now Clonfert College following its amalgamation with Ard Scoil Mhuire) had waited years — some, over 20 — for promised investment and improvements.

“East Galway receives just €37 per person in LEADER funding — less than half of what neighbouring Roscommon gets.

“But what Ballinasloe has never lacked is heart. Local heroes — groups like Galway Rural Development, Ballinasloe Area Community Development (BACD), Youth Reach, and Social Services — are working every single day. Not to mention the wonderful sports teams and community groups.

“This isn’t about handouts. It’s about fairness.

“That’s why I asked the Taoiseach to commit to a multi-agency task force, bringing together departments for education, housing, youth, and enterprise and to develop a meaningful plan for Ballinasloe. A real plan with action.

“It’s time for Ballinasloe to get the support it has long deserved.”

Pictured: Roscommon-Galway TD Dr Martin Daly