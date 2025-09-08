Taoiseach open to jobs taskforce for Ballinasloe

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
The Taoiseach has stated that he would be positively disposed toward the establishment of a multi-agency task force that would bring much-needed employment to Ballinasloe.
There are almost 1,000 people unemployed in the Ballinasloe area, according to live register figures, which has been a major source of concern locally.
Now, Roscommon-Galway TD Dr Martin Daly (FF) has called for a multi-agency task force to be established so that unemployment can be tackled and new job opportunities are provided.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin thanked the Deputy for raising this issue and acknowledged that he had raised this issue with him in the past. “I would be very positively disposed to working on such a proposal,” the Taoiseach added.
Dr Daly said that he got involved in politics because he was “was increasingly frustrated by the lack of government representation for our constituency and the feeling that our region was being left behind”.
He added: “Sitting on the sidelines was no longer an option for me; I felt a strong sense of duty to stand up and advocate for the people of Roscommon-Galway.”
Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil, the TD said that Ballinasloe was once the home to thriving employers like Dubarry, Square D, and AT Cross. Individually, these created significant employment in the town
But he said that decades later, Ballinasloe finds itself facing long-standing social and economic disadvantage that cannot be ignored any longer.
Dr Daly said that data revealed by groups such as Pobal and Deis (both of whom identify deficiencies in local areas) expose a pattern of intergenerational unemployment and persistent educational inequality.
He went on to say that primary and secondary schools like Scoil an Chroí Naofa and Garbally College (now Clonfert College following its amalgamation with Ard Scoil Mhuire) had waited years — some, over 20 — for promised investment and improvements.
“East Galway receives just €37 per person in LEADER funding — less than half of what neighbouring Roscommon gets.
“But what Ballinasloe has never lacked is heart. Local heroes — groups like Galway Rural Development, Ballinasloe Area Community Development (BACD), Youth Reach, and Social Services — are working every single day. Not to mention the wonderful sports teams and community groups.
“This isn’t about handouts. It’s about fairness.
“That’s why I asked the Taoiseach to commit to a multi-agency task force, bringing together departments for education, housing, youth, and enterprise and to develop a meaningful plan for Ballinasloe. A real plan with action.
“It’s time for Ballinasloe to get the support it has long deserved.”
Pictured: Roscommon-Galway TD Dr Martin Daly
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway Chamber launches roadmap for Vacant and Underused Buildings
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Chamber has launched a new roadmap showing how...
Slight drop in number of Galway pupils in oversized classes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe number of pupils in Galway being taught in oversi...
Works beginning today on Bóthar Stiofáin Cycle Network Scheme in city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction works are beginning today on the Bóthar ...
Galway women to the fore in national farm safety drive
Two Galway women are at the forefront of a new farm safety initiative focused on combatting labou...
Drink cans return campaign makes MADRA a winner
Galway’s MADRA has been selected as one of five winners out of more than 340 entries in Re-turn’s...
Stop/Go and Road Closures in operation this week in Loughrea Area
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWeek-long roadworks will get underway in the Loughrea...
Retired Galway Bay fm journalist Ken Kelly passes away after a short illness
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRetired Galway Bay FM journalist Ken Kelly has passed...
Ukrainian Red Cross Volunteers to Visit Galway tomorrow
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross will arrive i...
Councillor urges quick action over accident blackspot in Corrandulla
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCllr Andrew Reddington has put forward a motion reque...